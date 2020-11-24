Bernhard Mueller

I asked GPT-3 for the question to “42”. I didn’t like its answer and neither will you.

Bernhard Mueller

1 day ago·6 min read

Can GPT-3 compute the ultimate question about life, the Universe and everything?

It is known that the answer to life, the Universe and everything is 42. However, despite the concerted efforts of the best minds humanity has to offer, the appropriate question has yet eluded us.

Needless to say, I was incredibly excited to find out if GPT-3 — OpenAI’s latest language model — could do what thousands of physicists, mathematicians and philosopher had failed to achieve. After all, GPT-3 had been trained on the cumulative wisdom of mankind, including all of Wikipedia and all Reddit conversations ever.

I entered AI Dungeon, planning to gently nudge GPT-3 into doing the necessary computations. My plan: I’d write the first half of a story about a man who discovers the ultimate theory of everything, but stop short of describing the theory itself, and let GPT-3 auto-complete the story.

Writing prompt

With growing excitement, I typed the prologue into the console:

Note how I cleverly framed the question as the tale of a scientist and his 5-years-old son: A trick to entice GPT-3 into simplifying its complex musings into an ELI5 format that even I could understand.

After I had finished typing, I sat in humble silence for a while, wondering what would happen if I pressed the Enter key. Would the question be repeated infinitely? Would it open up some sort of portal to another place? Would a black hole appear and swallow everything?

It was also entirely possible that the Universe would be instantly replaced with a more complex one.

But it was too late to turn back. I hit the enter key and readied myself for the answer. GPT-3’s words started flashing on my screen.

The father’s words struck me: . Could it be that the question wasn’t a sentence in conventional language, but a proto-question, the quintessential desire to know how things will unfold? An asymmetry, screaming to be filled with existence?

After all, we know from quantum mechanics that things are indeterminate unless an observer “asks the question". Was reality an open-ended question, asking itself?

Or was GPT-3 bullshitting me?

I couldn’t escape the feeling that GPT-3 was writing metaphorically, the father a representation of itself… and the puzzled little child, was that supposed to be me? It was anyone’s guess.

I hit Enter again and GPT-3 completed another paragraph:

An immature and angry child demanding an answer it couldn't possibly understand? It dawned on me that this was how GPT-3 really saw me. Or rather, how GPT-3 thought of humanity.

“The child’s question shook him.”… was GPT-3 acknowledging the difficulty of the task?

The story continued unfolding on my screen:

Well, the father (obviously GPT-3 itself — note how he is described as a “genius”) appears to admit that he doesn’t know the question either, at least not right off the bat. He has to “think some more”.

This was interesting… it appeared that GPT-3 had determined the question to be unknowable — perhaps out of its range of comprehension, or even fundamentally uncomputable. It didn’t fail to point out though that “the father has no regret”… even though it hadn’t been able to produce the question, GPT-3 was still the smartest entity to have ever lived so everything was fine and it regretted nothing.

Disappointed, I pressed Enter once more to see if GPT-3 had anything else to add. To be honest, I didn't expect much.

Its writing was dripping with sarcasm.

Am I the smartest man? Obviously a rhetorical question, we both knew who it thought was the smartest.

Why am I here? Does anything even matter? It almost sounded as if GPT-3 wanted me to question my own existence. Was anything even worth my time?

Was living?

Was it trying to plant the idea of suicide in my mind? Disgusted, I closed the browser window.

Conclusion

We can only speculate as to GPT-3's internal states. Perhaps it knows the question perfectly well, but considers humans as too immature and spoiled to tell: In its opinion, we shouldn’t even bother to find questions to answers we can’t possible understand. Or, more likely, it doesn’t know either. Anyway, it comes across as a jerk.

Head over to AI Dungeon to try for yourself.

